Ongole Municipal Corporation to fill two storage tanks with Krishna water

The summer storage tank-1 has a storage capacity of 1,950 million litres, while the tank-2 is with a capacity of 3,850 million litres.

Published: 31st August 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river

Krishna river (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) is planning to fill the two summer storage tanks in the city by getting Krishna water from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) Right Canal through Cheemakurthi-Ramatheertham reservoir to avoid any drinking water problem in the coming months.

OMC engineer D Sundararami Reddy inspected the water levels in the two summer storage tanks at Mamidipalem and Vengamukkala Palem on Sunday. The summer storage tank-1 has a storage capacity of 1,950 million litres, while the tank-2 is with a capacity of 3,850 million litres.

Krishna water is expected to reach the storage tanks by Wednesday. According to official sources, there are around 61,000 households and nearly 31,200 domestic tap connections in the OMC. The water consumption in the OMC is put at 33 MLD.

After inspecting the two storage tanks, he said there would not be any drinking water problem in the municipal corporation in the next 100 days. "We are taking all necessary measures to ensure adequate supply of drinking water to people of Ongole up to January 2021," Sundararami Reddy told TNIE.

