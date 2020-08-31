Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh for fifth day in a row

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the fifth consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday witnessed its Covid-19 tally increase by more than 10,000. With this, the total number of cases recorded in the state crossed 4.24 lakh — the second highest in the country, only behind Maharashtra (7.64 lakh). Tamil Nadu stands third with 4.15 lakh cases.

With 88 deaths, 10,603 new cases and 9,067 patients recovering in Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending 9 am Sunday, the number of known active cases in the state continued to rise but stopped shy of the one lakh mark.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, more than 63,000 samples were tested in the same period. East Godavari and Nellore districts each recorded more than 1,000 cases, while West Godavari and Chittoor districts recorded more than 900 cases each.

In terms of new cases, East Godavari topped the state with 1,090 people testing positive, while on the other hand, Krishna district reported the fewest new cases (383). Anantapur district recorded 695 new cases, taking its cumulative tally past the 40,000 mark.

West Godavari and Chittoor districts, meanwhile, breached the 35,000 mark, while Kadapa district reported 952 new cases, taking its tally past 25,000. Vizianagaram district is inching towards the 20,000 mark, while Nellore district is all set to breach the 30,000 mark.

With 12 coronavirus-related deaths recorded between Saturday and Sunday, Chittoor district’s Covid-19 toll rose to 406 — the highest in the state. East Godavari district ranks second, with 384 deaths, followed by Kurnool district with 372 fatalities. Six of the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh have witnessed at least 300 Covid-19 deaths each.

Meanwhile, with more than 9,000 patients recovering from the disease, the total number of recoveries in the state stands at 3,21,754, while the number of active cases is 99,129. A total of 3,884 people have lost their lives to the virus in Andhra Pradesh.

