Volunteer removed for accepting bribe

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A ward volunteer, who collected money by promising to sanction a house site for a woman under the Pedalandariki Illu programme, was dismissed from service. GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha issued an order removing Cobalt Peta ward volunteer SA Ahmad from service for collecting `20,000 bribe from a housing scheme beneficiary after conducting a thorough inquiry into the matter.

It was revealed that Ahmad collected the money from a woman after knowing that her name figured in the list of beneficiaries.Having learnt that the ward volunteer misled her, she lodged a complaint with the GMC authorities, who ordered an inquiry into the matter.