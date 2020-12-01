STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra govt to take up 50-day coronavirus awareness campaign

People will be educated on the proper way to use and dispose masks, and the correct approach to wash hands. Implementation of the six-feet physical distance norm will be intensified.

Published: 01st December 2020 07:51 AM

temperature test

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The state government has decided to organise a 50-day campaign with an intention to create awareness among people on Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and with a larger goal to arrest the further spread of the virus. A GO in this regard was issued on Monday. The health department is stressing the need for people to inculcate the habit of wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and frequently washing hands, which will enable communities to become more resilient. Other activity to be taken up by the department is to further strengthen its risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) strategy. 

People will be educated on the proper way to use and dispose masks, and the correct approach to wash hands. Implementation of the six-feet physical distance norm will be intensified. A three-line message highlighting the Covid-19 norms will be used extensively, and more number of posters and hoardings on the Covid appropriate behaviour will come up during these 50 days.  

Also, the government has issued detailed instructions on protocols to be followed to contain the spread of infection in schools and colleges with more number of classes resuming in a phased manner.   As daily monitoring of the situation is critical for the identification of the source, it has been decided that all educational institutions will be mapped at mandal-level, and tagged to their nearest village/ward secretariats. Students, teachers and other staff will also be tagged to the village/ward secretariats for the intensified and effective monitoring of the situation.  

The government is of the opinion that collection of data regarding students and their teachers, institution-wise, will help the officals identify the source of infection faster, and alert others to stop them from going to their schools/colleges till the situation is under control. The heath department will also create a portal where all the data collected will be submitted and dashboards will be maintained. Collectors have been requested to ensure that the school and college goers are safe from Covid-19.

All schools, colleges to be mapped
All schools, colleges to be mapped

