STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Assembly passes PR Bill to check electoral malpractices

Bill passed by voice vote; Opposition Telugu Desam stages a walk out from the House protesting against the refusal of Speaker to allow discussion on it

Published: 01st December 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Screen grab of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during Assembly at Velagapudi.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the AP Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2020 by voice vote after the Opposition Telugu Desam staged a walk out from the House protesting against the refusal of the Chair to allow discussion on it. The passage of the bill was halted earlier in the Legislative Council, where the Opposition TDP has numbers in its favour. The bill was passed in the same format as it was introduced earlier.

The bill paves the way to check electoral malpractices, including money power, and reduce the election process by expediting the schedule. The provisions of the bill allow action to be taken even after the election results are announced. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy tabled the bill in the House. When he started explaining its salient features, TDP members rose to their feet and demanded a debate on the bill stating that there are many controversial provisions in it. 

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy takes part in BAC meeting at the Assembly in Velagapudi on Monday I EPS

Intervening in the matter, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the bill was earlier passed by the House and sent to the Council, which returned it with some amendments. “The bill is being tabled in the House for the second time and it is just a formality to get it passed. There is no reason to make it an issue by the Opposition,’’ the Chief Minister said.  

There is no scope for negating the bill again. What was decided by this House by the majority of 151 members will prevail and the same bill in its original form is before the House for consideration and its passage is just a formality. The Opposition is acting as if the bill has been introduced for the first time, Jagan said.

The TDP MLAs stuck to their demand for a detailed discussion on the bill and strongly objected to the ruling YSRC’s stand that discussion was already completed on it in the last session of Assembly. 
Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram made it clear that there was no need for a debate once again on the bill. Protesting against the decision of the Chair, the TDP members walked out of the Assembly after which the bill was passed by voice vote. The bill will be sent to the Council, where it has to be passed mandatorily.

Fish feed, gaming bills introduced in Assembly

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Seediri Appalaraju introduced the Andhra Pradesh Fish Feed Bill in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday. Besides introducing the AP Fish Feed (Quality Control) Bill 2020, he also tabled the AP Aquaculture Seed (Quality Control) (Amendment) Bill 2020, AP Fisheries University Bill, 2020 and AP Animal Feed (Regulation of Manufacture, Quality Control, Sale and Distribution) Bill 2020. Home Minister M Sucharita tabled the AP Gaming (Amendment) Bill 2020, while Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana introduced the AP Municipal Laws (Second Amendment) Bill 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly TDP YSRC government
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp