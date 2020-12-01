STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bail of Nandyal CI, head constable in Abdul Salam suicide case cancelled

It was alleged that CI Soma Sekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar targeted Abdul, which drove him to suicide along with his wife and two children.

Published: 01st December 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Nandyal Third Additional District Court on Monday cancelled the bail of the Circle Inspector and the Head Constable in the suicide case of auto driver Abdul Salam’s family. It was alleged that CI Soma Sekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar attached to Nandyal One Town Police Station, targeted Abdul, which drove him to suicide along with his wife and two children on November 3 by throwing themselves before a running train. Before taking the extreme step, Abdul, along with his wife Noor, daughter Salma, and son Kalandar, recorded a selfie video. 

Later, the accused cops were granted bail. However, Ramachandra Rao who helped the accused get bail, withdrew from the case. The accused had engaged another advocate. On the other hand, the police filed a petition in the court seeking cancellation of the bail of the two cops.

While cancelling the bail of the duo, the court directed the police to produce the accused before it on December 2. Assistant Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy appeared on behalf of the State in the virtual hearing of the petition.

