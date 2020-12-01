STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civic bodies in Nellore owe Rs 20 cr to DLA 

The District Central Library is also in a dilapidated condition. Libraries in municipalities are ill-equipped as far as the basic facilities are concerned.

By D Surendra Kumar
NELLORE:  All civic bodies in Nellore district have not paid cess of more than Rs 20.4 crore to the District Library Association (DLA). Book lovers and students are facing difficulties due to lack of amenities in the libraries. Though some of the libraries are in a dilapidated condition, no efforts have been made for their upkeep. 

According to sources, there are 61 libraries and 62 book depots that come under the purview of the association. “Development and maintenance of libraries depend on the cess from the local bodies. We have been serving notices to the local bodies to get pending cess from them. We have been organising special meetings with concerned officials for development of libraries,” said District Library Association in-charge secretary Ch Prasad. 

The District Central Library is also in a dilapidated condition. Libraries in municipalities are ill-equipped as far as the basic facilities are concerned. As per the Library Act, 1961, the department should receive 8 per cent cess on the amount collected as house tax by civic bodies. Around Rs 12.2 crore of library cess is yet to be collected from Nellore Municipal Corporation, followed by Rs 1.47 crore from Kavali municipality, Rs 1.24 crore from Gudur, Rs 50.74 lakh from Venkatagiri, Rs 80.89 lakh from Naidupeta, Rs 72.92 lakh from Sullurpeta and Rs 78.12 lakh from Atmakur, which amounts to Rs 2,65,29,007. 

Meanwhile, the department has proposed to construct permanent buildings for libraries in Atmakur, Kavali, Allur and Balayapalli at a cost of Rs 1 crore. At present, libraries are running from rented accommodations at many places. “There is a need to provide basic amenities in libraries across the district. Students and book lovers are facing difficulties due to lack of amenities in libraries,” said S Krishna Chaitanya, a student of Nellore city.

