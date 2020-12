By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the Gurupurab celebrations and offered special prayers at the Gurudwara marking the 551st birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak here on Monday.

Sri Guru Singh Sabha Dharam Prachar Committee has accorded traditional welcome to the CM and explained the significance of the Gurupurab celebrations. District Collector A Md Imtiaz and Cabinet ministers were also present.