CM Jagan releases ‘Women’s March’ brochure

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released a brochure of ‘100-day Women’s March’ in his chambers in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. The 100-day March, initiated by the Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission is meant to create an awareness about government programmes among people and it will be held for 100 days till March 8.

As part of the 100-day March, various programmes will be organised to promote the welfare schemes of the State government, which include Navaratnalu, total prohibition in a phased manner and Disha App, in a big way. Seminars on cyber crime for college students will also be held in all the districts of the State.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, DGP Gautam Sawang, AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, APIIC Chairperson RK Roja, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Women and Child Welfare Chief Secretary AR Anuradha, Women’s Commission Director R Suyaz and others were present.

House mourns Pranab

The AP Assembly on Monday mourned former President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary playback singer SP Balasubramanyam and former legislators, who passed away during the intervening period of the Assembly sessions. Soon after the House assembled, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram read out the names of the deceased and recalled their services to the nation and contribution to different fields. The House observed two minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed leaders and personalities.

