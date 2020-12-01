STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Only 381 infections emerge in 24 hours

No district reports over 100 cases even as state tests another 40,728 samples for coronavirus

Published: 01st December 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With just 381 Covid-19 infections emerging in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am, Andhra Pradesh has reported its lowest single-day spike in months. All districts reported under 100 cases each, and the highest daily growth of 74 infections was recorded in West Godavari.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 40,728 samples were tested in the 24 hours out of which 381 returned positive. Prakasam reported the lowest seven cases, followed by 10 in Srikakulam. East Godavari and Krishna districts, where the growth in Covid-19 cases was high, also saw a decline in new positives.

The daily combined aggregates of the three north coastal districts and four Rayalaseema districts were less than 50 and 100, respectively.On the other hand, recoveries were more than double the number of new cases as 934 patients recovered in a day. The state now has more than 8.53 lakh recoveries out of the 8.68 lakh aggregate cases. 

Active cases stand at a little under 8,000. Ten districts have under 1,000 active cases each with Krishna accounting for the highest 1,307. Kadapa has the lowest number of active cases as only 169 patients are still being treated for Covid-19 there. Four new Covid-19 deaths were reported with one each from Anantapur, Chittoor, Krishna and Visakhapatnam. 

