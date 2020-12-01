STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam port handles bigger vessel

The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) on Monday created history when it handled a 38-metre beam cargo vessel at its Inner Harbour for the first time.

Published: 01st December 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Merchant vessel W. Oslo with 87529 metric tonnes of steam coal from South Africa entering the inner harbour in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) on Monday created history when it handled a 38-metre beam cargo vessel at its Inner Harbour for the first time. The vessel, W Oslo, of 229.20-metre length and carrying 87,529 MT of steam coal from South Africa, was piloted by Captain Vijay Prakash and Captain RC Sarma. It was berthed at EQ7 berth at the Inner Harbour. 

The VPT used to handle 32.5-metre beam vessels till now. However, following a simulation study in October 2019 in Singapore, the VPT has improved its handling capacity of bigger size vessels up to 45-metre beam. The merchant vessel will discharge 27,029 MT of steam coal for Sharda Metals and Alloys, and 60,500 MT of cargo for Sharda Energy and Metals. The last call made by the vessel was Richard Bay Port in South Africa.

Expressing happiness, VPT chairperson K Rama Mohana Rao commended all those concerned in berthing the vessel at EQ-7. After simulation study in Singapore, the internal night navigation system, including radars and lighting system, was installed at the Inner Harbour and a little bit dredging was done so that they could handle a bigger vessel, he told TNIE. 

“Now our plans are to have bigger vessels of 40-metre and 41-metre beam vessels in a calibrated manner. The successful handling of the 38-metre beam vessel gave confidence to the port staff to handle bigger vessels,” he said. Rao said that before going for bigger vessels, the VPT will continue to handle 38-metre beam vessels for some more time, so that the confidence of the staff to handle much bigger vessels will be enhanced.

He said that the width of the channel leading to inner harbour is quite narrow and navigation of bigger vessels should be done slowly and handled carefully to ensure that the vessels are not damaged. He said that it is good that the 38-metre beam vessel was berthed at the EQ7 berth.  In future, the VPT will continue to make efforts in handling bigger size vessels. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam port
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp