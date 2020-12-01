Visakhapatnam port handles bigger vessel

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) on Monday created history when it handled a 38-metre beam cargo vessel at its Inner Harbour for the first time. The vessel, W Oslo, of 229.20-metre length and carrying 87,529 MT of steam coal from South Africa, was piloted by Captain Vijay Prakash and Captain RC Sarma. It was berthed at EQ7 berth at the Inner Harbour.

The VPT used to handle 32.5-metre beam vessels till now. However, following a simulation study in October 2019 in Singapore, the VPT has improved its handling capacity of bigger size vessels up to 45-metre beam. The merchant vessel will discharge 27,029 MT of steam coal for Sharda Metals and Alloys, and 60,500 MT of cargo for Sharda Energy and Metals. The last call made by the vessel was Richard Bay Port in South Africa.

Expressing happiness, VPT chairperson K Rama Mohana Rao commended all those concerned in berthing the vessel at EQ-7. After simulation study in Singapore, the internal night navigation system, including radars and lighting system, was installed at the Inner Harbour and a little bit dredging was done so that they could handle a bigger vessel, he told TNIE.

“Now our plans are to have bigger vessels of 40-metre and 41-metre beam vessels in a calibrated manner. The successful handling of the 38-metre beam vessel gave confidence to the port staff to handle bigger vessels,” he said. Rao said that before going for bigger vessels, the VPT will continue to handle 38-metre beam vessels for some more time, so that the confidence of the staff to handle much bigger vessels will be enhanced.

He said that the width of the channel leading to inner harbour is quite narrow and navigation of bigger vessels should be done slowly and handled carefully to ensure that the vessels are not damaged. He said that it is good that the 38-metre beam vessel was berthed at the EQ7 berth. In future, the VPT will continue to make efforts in handling bigger size vessels.