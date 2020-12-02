COVID-19: Only one district in Andhra Pradesh records over 100 fresh cases; state case tally at 8.68 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,68,749 as 685 cases were reported in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am. With the discharge of 1,094 patients from hospitals in the same period, the total number of recoveries now stands at 8,54,326. The toll, meanwhile, is set to cross the 7,000-mark after four new deaths were reported.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday evening, 51,854 confirmatory tests — were performed in the 24 hours, after which the total number of samples tested stood at 1,01,09,708.

By reporting 146 new infections, the one-day spike in Krishna district was the highest in the state and it is the only district where the Covid-19 tally grew by over 100 cases. Chittoor saw its aggregate grow by 95, followed by 87 in Guntur. Five districts recorded less than 50 cases. The lowest growth of just three was seen in Srikakulam district.

Active cases are the lowest in Kurnool (170), Vizianagaram (179), Kadapa (182); and the highest in Krishna (1,263), Guntur (1,142), East Godavari (1,098) and Nellore (714).

Among the four new casualties, one each were reported from Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari districts. Chittoor has reported the most 828 casualties, followed by Guntur (650).