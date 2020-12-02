STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Municipal Bill passed in Andhra Pradesh assembly amid stiff objection from Opposition

However, MAUD Minister Botcha immediately sought to clarify that there will not be any significant revenue from the revised tax method.

Published: 02nd December 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

File photo of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid the Opposition raising objection to the contents of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Laws (second amendment) Bill, 2020,  which enables change in methodology of property tax assessment from annual rental value (ARV) to capital value (CV) resulting in a hike, the State Legislative Assembly passed the Bill by voice vote. 

Clarifying that the amendment was made in line with the reforms suggested by the Centre, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the hike has been capped at 10 to 15 per cent in case of residential assessments to ensure that the tax wouldn’t burden the public. After introducing the Bill for discussion on Tuesday in the Assembly, Botcha informed the house that the Bill was not aimed at generating more revenue as being reported.

Following the introduction of the bill, TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary raised objections claiming that the new tax system would “break the back” of the public who are already burdened by property tax, sewerage tax and water supply tax. However, MAUD Minister Botcha immediately sought to clarify that there will not be any significant revenue from the revised tax method. While the Opposition continued to oppose the bill, it was passed by voice vote.

