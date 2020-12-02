STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No change in Polavaram dam height: PPA members

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) clarified that there was no change in the height of Polavaram dam or its storage capacity, and that the project would be built as envisaged. The PPA members said the project would be completed as per the timeline.

To a query on the dam height and water storage, chief engineer of PPA AK Pradhan said, “Nothing has been changed and we are not changing anything.

"Changes can’t be done by either by the PPA or anybody as the particulars of the project design were already finalised in the detailed project report and was approved also by the technical advisory committee of the Central Water Commission. So, it is not possible to change that and the construction would be made as per the finalised design.”

He noted that 76 per cent of the physical works has been completed and the overall progress, including the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement stands at 41 per cent. AK Pradhan also said that the progress was going on as per the timeline.

