ACB unearths Rs 3 crore assets from Nellore APSPDCL SE

NELLORE: In a big catch, ACB sleuths on Wednesday unearthed alleged disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3 crore, which include foreign currency and investment in a private firm, from the possession of the Superintending Engineer of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) in Nellore.

The ACB sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at seven places, including the residence, office and other properties of K Vijay Kumar Reddy, SE, APSPDCL Senior Engineer Office, Nellore.

According to an official release, the alleged disproportionate assets in the name of Vijay Kumar and his family members include two residential houses valued at Rs 1.44 crore, five house sites measuring around 3,834.66 square yards amounting to above Rs 78 lakh, agriculture lands at four places measuring 13.81 acres valued at Rs 42.54 lakh, a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler.

Vijay Kumar had also invested Rs 50 lakh in Simhapuri Ferro Alloys Limited in 2010. Apart from these assets, the SE possessed foreign currency, including 120 Thai Bahts, eight Chinese Yuans and 43 US Dollars.

According to the ACB sleuths, Vijay Kumar joined the erstwhile AP State Electricity Board as an assistant engineer. In 1997, he was promoted as assistant divisional engineer and as divisional engineer in 2006. He was made an SE in 2017.

His other assets include more than Rs 59,000 cash, gold worth Rs 25 lakh, bank balance of Rs 45 lakh and silver worth Rs 50,000. “The disproportionate assets are worth Rs 3 crore,’’ the release said, adding that Vijay Kumar will be produced in the Special Court for ACB cases.