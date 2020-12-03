Andhra Pradesh government will buy discoloured paddy: Kona 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sasidhar said that steps are being taken by the government to purchase the discoloured paddy from the farmers.

Sasidhar accompanied by the Central team carried out a ground-level inspection in the district to inspect the paddy crop damaged in Kankipadu, Proddaturu and Davuluri during the recent cyclone.

Later, he inspected the paddy at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in Kankipadu and Velupuru.

Kona Sasidhar further said the crop loss enumeration will be completed by December 10 and the final report will be submitted to the State government.