Andhra Pradesh police win five SKOCH awards; 108 this year 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Police bagged another five national awards at the 68th SKOCH Summit on Wednesday for their outstanding performance in implementing digital initiatives and usage of advanced technology in crime investigation and prevention.

The State police received the awards for initiatives such as Cyber Mithra, Offenders Search, Women Safety under Cyber Mithra, Suvidha and Project TATA (Trainings and Activities for Technology Adoption). With these five awards, AP Police received 108 national awards so far in 2020, according to a press release issued by the Police Headquarters.

Of the five, Silver medals are for Prakasam police for their Project TATA and Police headquarters for Cyber Mithra in the ‘Governance’ category.

Cyber Mithra allows women, especially working women and college girls, to report cyber crimes against them through a dedicated WhatsApp number, Facebook page, CID portal and Dial 112.

For the unique district-level initiative ‘Project TATA’, which primarily focussed on providing technical training to every police personnel, Prakasam police received the award.

Apart from these two initiatives - Anantapuram’s Suvidha and Vizianagaram police’s women safety initiative too bagged SKOCH awards.