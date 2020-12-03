STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan urges Andhra govt to pay Rs 30,000 per acre to cyclone Nivar-hit farmers

During his interaction with farmers at different parts of Krishna district, the Jana Sena chief promised to fight for their cause and ensure justice to them.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan takes a look at the damaged paddy during his visit to Krishna district on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan demanded that the government pay Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre to the farmers who suffered crop damage due to Cyclone Nivar. 

Speaking to mediapersons at Mopidevi in Krishna district during his visit to the cyclone-affected areas in the district on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan said crops in total 17 lakh acres in the State suffered damage due to the cyclone. “The farmers risked their lives during Covid-19 to cultivate food for us, but suffered due to the cyclone. It is imperative for the government to extend a helping hand to them,” he said and added that he will submit a detailed report on cyclone loss to the Centre. He suggested the government identify tenant farmers using village secretariat staff and initiate an exclusive action plan for their welfare.  

During his interaction with farmers at different parts of Krishna district, the Jana Sena chief promised to fight for their cause and ensure justice to them. Pawan handed over Rs 1 lakh to the family of tenant farmer Gadval Krishna of Challapalli mandal, who died by suicide. He will be visiting the cyclone-affected areas in Chittoor and Nellore districts on Thursday. 

