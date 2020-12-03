NCC official visits group headquarters in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Air Commodore TSS Krishnan, Deputy Director-General of National Cadet Corps (NCC) for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, visited the NCC Group Headquarters in Guntur as part of the annual administrative inspection on Wednesday.

The Air Commodore was briefed by Colonel R Jayakumar, Group Commander, on the various administrative and training activities carried out by NCC Group Guntur.

Krishnan also interacted with the officers, civilian staff and associate NCC officers (ANOs) and emphasised the role of ANOs in ensuring proper training of NCC cadets.

He termed the associate NCC officers the most important link between NCC staff and cadets.