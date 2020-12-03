NGT dismisses Andhra Pradesh’s review petition on Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed the review petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government in the matter of environmental clearance for Purushottapatnam Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The tribunal, in September, had asked the State government to “ensure compliance with statutory clearances before going ahead with the project” and also constituted a committee to assess the “extent of damage to be caused” and the “compensation” to be paid to the affected people. The State government filed a review petition on September 9 and the NGT conducted the hearing on the same on November 27.

“By way of the present review application, the State of AP is practically seeking rehearing by asserting that the project is not an irrigation project. We are unable to accept the submission. The order sought to be reviewed was passed after due consideration of the rival contentions.

Rehearing is not permissible in review proceedings. Accordingly, the review application is dismissed,” chairperson of the bench Adarsh Kumar Goel said, in the order uploaded on December 1.