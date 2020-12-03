Ongole Municipal Corporation yet to collect 50 per cent of target tax

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Though it has collected the highest amount of taxes among eight civic bodies in the district, Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) stands in the penultimate spot in meeting its target collection.

While Rs 63.61 crore is the annual tax collection target of all the eight bodies, OMC has contributed one-fourth of the total amount collected.

However, Addanki stood in the first place by collecting around 85 per cent of its target, followed by Chirala (73 per cent), Kanigiri (66 per cent), Cheemakurthy (59 per cent), Markapur (56 per cent), Giddalur (54 per cent), Ongole (49 per cent), and Kandukur (35 per cent).

“Till now, the civic body has collected around 50 per cent of the target tax amount. All seven revenue inspectors and 70 urban ward secretariat administration secretaries have been asked to step up the collection drive,” OMC chief K Bhagyalakshmi said.