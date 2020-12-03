Visakhapatnam man slits neighbour's throat after she rejects his proposal, inflicts injuries on self

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the recent attack on a young girl by a stalker at Srinagar Colony in Gajuwaka is still fresh in the minds of people, yet another girl was attacked by a youth in the name of love in the Old Town of the city on Wednesday.

The accused slit the throat of the girl and he too injured himself to end his life. Akin to the recent incident in Vijayawada, the attacker went into the house of the girl in the absence of her parents and attacked her.

According to police, M Sai Eswara Priyanka (20) is a ward volunteer in One Town. Addipalli Srikanth (23) is her neighbour.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Rastogi said both Priyanka and Srikanth know each other since they are neighbours. As per preliminary information, the youth fell in love with the girl.

When Srikanth’s parents approached Priyanka’s parents with an alliance proposal, the latter rejected it. Meanwhile, Priyanka reportedly evinced interest in matrimonial alliance with another boy.

Srikanth, who came to know about the proposal, went to Priyanka’s house on Wednesday morning when her parents went out and slit her throat. He too inflicted injuries on himself with a knife.

Eyewitnesses said the door of the house was locked by someone and it was only after Priyanka’s brother came and opened the door, the attack came to light. Both of them were shifted to KGH. The DCP said the case was entrusted to Disha Police. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the police registered a case against Srikanth under Sections 307, 452, 354-A, 354-D, and 309 of IPC.