Andhra Pradesh lawmakers worry as COVID testing not mandatory on Assembly premises

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the AP Legislature has deployed a medical team to conduct Covid-19 testing in the Assembly dispensary, some members are worried over the possible spread of the virus as the testing is not mandatory. The apprehension was raised after an MLA of the ruling party allegedly tested positive.

“The tests were mandatory during the last session. However, the testing has been made voluntary this time as every one has already been sensitised about the precautionary measures needed to keep the virus at bay,” a senior official of the AP Legislature told TNIE.

Stating that the elected representatives were tested when the last session was underway, PDF MLC Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam said he had expected the same procedure would be followed this time, too. However, that was not the case.

“During the last session, district collectors were suggested to ask people’s representatives of their respective jurisdictions to undergo Covid tests. Those who were not examined had to mandatorily get tested on the AP Legislature premises. We had anticipated the same would take place this time, too,” he added.

Meanwhile, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu accused AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram of not enforcing Covid-19 preventive measures in the Assembly, which posed a serious risk to the health of the MLAs and MLCs attending the ongoing winter session.

Naidu said even when safety measures are being taken in Parliament, where partitions have come up between the members, the AP Assembly Speaker is not taking any such measure. Addressing the media on Thursday, he alleged that YSRC MLA K Nageswara Rao has asked all his party leaders to undergo self-quarantine since he tested positive on Wednesday.

“The Home Minister attended a meeting with the infected MLA, but she came to the Assembly, that too without wearing a face mask. Almost all YSRC MLAs and MLCs are not wearing masks or observing social distancing in the House, in utter disregard of others’ health,” he said.

“Even the MLAs are not being screened for temperature before they are let into the Assembly. The YSRC and the CM seemed to be sticking to their old comments about the virus being a small problem, which can be cured with paracetamol and bleaching powder.”