Andhra Pradesh reports 664 COVID-19 new cases, 11 deaths; infection tally mounts to 8.7 lakh

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 664 new positives emerged out of the 63,049 samples tested for coronavirus in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am in Andhra Pradesh, according to the latest health bulletin by the State Command Control Room.

The state has now conducted over 1.02 crore Covid-19 tests in total, out of which 8.70 lakh infections have emerged. Eleven more casualties took the toll to 7,014.

As per the official data, Chittoor and Krishna, yet again, saw spikes of 105 new cases each. The Covid-19 growth in the remaining 11 districts were less than 100 cases each, with the lowest 10 in Srikakulam.

While the combined surge in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram was a little over 100, the four Rayalaseema districts saw a surge of 175 cases. East and West Godavari, where the infection spread was aggressive, have registered under 100 cases in the past few days.

Daily recoveries were slightly higher than the new cases as 835 patients were cured in the 24 hours. As such, the active cases came down further to 6,750. Krishna district, where there has been an increase in daily cases, has the highest number of people still being treated for the disease (1,220), followed by 1,025 in Guntur.

These are the only two districts with over 1,000 active cases, which is the lowest in Kurnool (153). On the other hand, Chittoor and Krishna each reported two new Covid-19 deaths; and Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari one each. While Chittoor has the highest number of casualties of 830, Vizianagaram has the lowest of 236.