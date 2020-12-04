STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt spent Rs 77,731 crore to benefit 5.65 crore people under welfare schemes: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Chief Minister elaborated on the failure of the previous government, including the nutrition supplements to pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Published: 04th December 2020

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women. In just one year, the government has spent Rs 77,731 crore, benefiting 5,65,97,092 under various welfare schemes, he said.  

Addressing the Assembly during a short discussion on ‘Direct Benefit Transfer’ and ‘Government Welfare Schemes for SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women’, the Chief Minister said social justice was ensured in every scheme implemented by his government. 

“The objective of the debate is to discuss what was done for the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and women and what needed to be done to improve in the future. We expected constructive suggestions from the Opposition, but that was not the case. As usual, they tried to gain political mileage by distorting facts, only to get suspended,” Jagan said. 

Drawing a comparison between the TDP’s five-year rule and his 18-month rule, Jagan said the total expenditure of the TDP government for the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities was Rs 79,806 crore in five years, while it was Rs 58,729 crore in the 18 months of his government. “When we take the average, they spent Rs 15,419 crore per year, while we spent Rs 39,153 crore,” the Chief Minister explained. 

Stating that the Naidu government was never sincere and honest in the implementation of welfare programmes, which was evident from the facts and figures, Jagan said it was his responsibility to serve the people, who gave him an overwhelming mandate. “I feel it as a God-given opportunity to serve the people, more so the poor and downtrodden, hence plethora of schemes were introduced as promised,” Jagan maintained. 

He said it was in February 2018, six months before the elections, that the Naidu government suddenly remembered people and constituted 13 BC corporations, enhanced pensions, increased pension numbers from 44 lakh to 51 lakh.

He said the previous government’s insincerity towards students was evident from the fee reimbursement dues to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore, which was cleared by the YSRC government. “Today, I am proud to say, fee reimbursement is being credited to the accounts of the mothers of the students every quarter, so they can pay the fees, which gives them the right to confront college managements for lack of facilities, if any,” Jagan said. 

The Chief Minister elaborated on the failure of the previous government, including the nutrition supplements to pregnant women and lactating mothers. “Every day I introspect during my prayer, as to what I had not done and what needs to be done,” Jagan said. 

Jagan holds Naidu responsible for BCs losing quota

“The TDP’s lack of sincerity towards BCs was evident from the fact that they did not want to conduct local elections even after the direction of the High Court. The BC reservations, out of the total 59.84 percent reservations, was 34 per cent when the High Court asked the government to conduct local elections in October 2018. They feared that they might not get BC votes, if they conducted elections. After coming to power, we issued GO 176 in December 2019 to conduct local elections, but Chandrababu Naidu encouraged one of his followers, Pratap Reddy, to file a petition in the High Court challenging reservation, stating that only 50 per cent reservation has to be implemented. As a result, we agreed to hold elections with 50 per cent reservation,” Jagan explained, holding Naidu responsible for the BCs losing their reservation.

