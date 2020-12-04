Heavy rain likely in Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema, other southern coastal districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South coastal and Rayalasaeema districts are very likely to experience lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday under the influence of cyclonic storm Burevi, according to the Met department.

On Thursday, several parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts, and some parts of Prakasam, received light to moderate rains.

The highest rainfall of 8.3 cm in the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am was recorded in Naidupet of Nellore district. Heavy rainfall also lashed Nellore city, Satyavedu of Chittoor and isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Nellore city and Satyavedu registered 8 cm of rain each, followed by 3 cm in Gudur, Tada, Sullurpet in Nellore district, Puttur and Nagari in Chittoor district, and Kodur in Kadapa district.