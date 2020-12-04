MANSAS board forcing staff to starve: TDP MLCs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of TDP MLCs has written to the Governor complaining against the new MANSAS (Maharaja Alak Narayan Society for Arts and Science) board’s decision, particularly regarding the closure of aided institution and stopping of payment of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching faculty.

Despite having Rs 124 crore as fixed deposits, the new board is forcing the employees to starve, they said.

The letter by MLCs D Jagadeeswara Rao, G Sandhya Rani, P Raghu Varma, P Chalapathi Rao and B Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, said the MANSAS was established in 1958 by late PVG Raju of Vizianagaram Samasthanam to impart education to the needy.

“The MANSAS trust has become a household name in our areas and many desiring and economically backward persons have received education and achieved good positions across the world,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, MANSAS chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati said the letter was filled with fake news, lies and misinformation.

“It is only meant as a political tool to support their beleaguered colleague Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who is fighting for his political relevance.” She wanted the TDP MLCs to stop politicising education as all the changes were in line with the new education policy rolled out by the Centre.