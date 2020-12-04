STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social welfare pension to be hiked to Rs 2,500 from July 8, announces CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Drawing a comparison between the two regimes, the Chief Minister said till October 2018, the total number of beneficiaries of social welfare pensions in the State was Rs 44,32,592 only.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced that social welfare pensions will be enhanced from Rs 2,250 to Rs 2,500 per month from July 8, 2021 to mark the birth anniversary of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy. 

He maintained that as promised in the YSRC election manifesto that the social welfare pensions will be enhanced in a phased manner, it will be done from the next July. He announced the pension hike during a short discussion on the Direct Benefit Transfer of welfare schemes being implemented in the State on the fourth day of the winter session of Assembly. 

When TDP Deputy Floor Leader N Rama Naidu questioned the Chief Minister why the pension amount was not increased by Rs 250 every year as promised and why Rs 3,000 was not being paid to the beneficiaries under the YSR Cheyutha, the Chief Minister retorted. “Was it not true that social welfare pensions were increased to Rs 2,000 just two months before elections by the previous TDP government. For four years and ten months, Rs 1,000 was given as pension. But we are giving the enhanced pension of Rs 2,250 per month from the day one of our government,” he said.

Drawing a comparison between the two regimes, the Chief Minister said till October 2018, the total number of beneficiaries of social welfare pensions in the State was Rs 44,32,592 only. Now, the total number of beneficiaries is 61.94 lakh, which is quite high, he added. 

Pension bill Rs 1,500 crore per month now 
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said the previous TDP regime used to get Rs 500 crore as monthly pension bill, whereas it is Rs 1,500 crore in the YSRC government as it is committed to welfare, he said 

We kept our promise on pensions: CM 
Accusing the TDP of misleading the House and people, he stated that it is clear that we promised to hike the pension in a phased manner till it reaches Rs 3,000 and not every year. We kept our word, he said 

