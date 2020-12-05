STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vakapalli case: Help HRF activists, High Court urged

Published: 05th December 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Women against Sexual Violence and State Repression (WSS) on Friday urged the High Court to take cognisance of the threat posed to the Human Rights Forum (HRF) and other activists involved in supporting the Vakapalli case. 

In a letter, the WSS urged the Chief Justice to protect the lawyers and the HRF activists who are aiding in the process of ensuring justice to the weakest and marginalised sections, from harassment by the State agencies. 

They said Vakapalli case is in its final stages of hearing and at this juncture, to foist a case under UAPA at Munchingput PS against VS Krishna of the HRF and others who supported the victims, is not just a strategy to intimidate them, but a veiled threat sent out to all gang-rape victims to speak up and seek justice in courts of law.

They said that after a decade-long legal battle, the Supreme Court in 2017 had ordered that the case be heard by an SC/ST Special Court. The WSS said that the judiciary stood by the victims all these years and helped institute a special court for hearing the case. An FIR was lodged at the Munchingipattu PS against Krishna accusing him of taking directives from Maoists, and of forcing the victims to make false accusations in the case. 

