All Andhra districts report under 100 coronavirus cases for first time in months

While recovery rate improves to 98.49%, positivity rate stands at 8.42%; 630 new cases emerge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   For the first time in months, no district saw its Covid-19 tally grow by 100, resulting in the state recording just 630 cases on Saturday. Overall recoveries grew by 882 to reach 8,58,115 even as a total of 8,71,305 people have tested positive so far.

There was a decline in new deaths as only four casualties were reported in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, after which the toll stands at 7,024, and active cases at 6,166.  As per the latest data provided by the State Command Control Room, the state conducted another 57,132 confirmatory tests including 14,058 rapid antigen tests. 

Krishna, where 97 more people tested positive, reported the highest one-day surge on Saturday, closely followed by 90 in Guntur and 89 in West Godavari. Eight districts reported under 50 new infections with the lowest, five, in Kurnool, which was the only district where the surge was in single digit. 

The district with the highest caseload is East Godavari (1,22,612); West Godavari (92,860), Chittoor (84,161), Guntur (73,283) and Anantapur (66,825) follow. As many as eight districts have already reported over 60,000 positives. Active cases are the lowest in Kurnool (122), and the highest in Krishna (1,138).

They are 153 in Vizianagaram, 172 in Srikakulam, 910 in Guntur, 865 in East Godavari and 643 in Nellore.  Among the four new casualties, two were reported from Krishna district and one each from Chittoor and Vizianagaram.

District-wise, the Covid-19 toll is still the highest in Chittoor (832), followed by 652 in Guntur, 645 in Krishna, 636 in East Godavari, 592 in Anantapur, 578 in Prakasam and 543 in Visakhapatnam.   The data showed an infection positivity rate of 8.42 per centwhile recovery rate improved to 98.49 per cent. 

