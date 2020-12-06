STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Jagan didn’t see AP roads after his padayatra: BJP

So, he seems to have not been aware of the poor conditions of the roads in the State. We demand that the government immediately repair the roads.

Published: 06th December 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP activists staging protest demanding repair of damaged roads across State, in Vijayawada on Saturday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking a jibe at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for using a chopper for travelling across the State, BJP State president Somu Veerraju demanded that the government immediately repair the roads. The BJP leaders also accused the State government of diverting Central funds given for works under Panchayat Raj department, and sought a white paper on the situation of the roads and the works taken up to repair them in the last one-and-a-half years. 

In a state-wide protest held by the party on Saturday, Somu, speaking in East Godavari district, said, “YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy used the roads for his padayatra, but after becoming the chief minister, he is only using helicopters for his travel. So, he seems to have not been aware of the poor conditions of the roads in the State. We demand that the government immediately repair the roads.

If necessary, the chief minister should do another padayatra to understand the situation.” Party state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, participating in the protest in Vijayawada, alleged that the government has not taken up a single road work in the last 18 months. “The CM is travelling in choppers and even the legislators and MLAs have not bothered about the roads. The government should release a white paper on the condition of roads,” he demanded. 

He also blamed the government for burdening the State with massive debts. “The CAG report has clearly revealed that the State will have to repay Rs 1.03 lakh crore by the end of 2026. While the borrowings are touching new highs, there is no visible development in the State,” he criticised. 

Speaking in another party programme in Kothapet in East Godavari, party chief Somu Veerraju expressed confidence that the BJP- Jana Sena alliance will form government in AP after the next elections. 

