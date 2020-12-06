HRF hails SC order on CCTVs in police stations

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has welcomed the Supreme Court directive to install CCTVs with night cameras and recording facilities in every police station. HRF AP and TS Coordination Committee members VS Krishna S Jeevan Kumar in a statement on Saturday said the court specified that cameras must cover interrogation rooms, entry, exit points, reception, corridors, rooms of SI inspectors, duty officers.

They said the SC also directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment in offices of CBI, National Investigation Agency, Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Enforcement Directorate and all agencies endowed with the power to detain, arrest and interrogate. The court called for the video and audio recordings to be retained for 18 months.

This is a far-reaching and landmark order that, if implemented properly, will go a long way in reducing custodial violence and human rights abuses and ensure police accountability, they said. The HRF urged the AP and Telangana governments to abide by the Supreme Court order and implement it in letter and spirit. The Supreme Court also ordered the constitution of committees at the State and district levels to supervise and monitor the installation and functioning of CCTVs, they said.