Maoists losing grip over Vizag Agency?

Surrender of the militia from these areas, particularly during PLGA Week, is an indication of the diminishing strength of Maoists in Chintapalli subdivision

Published: 06th December 2020 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Arms and ammunition recovered from Maoists on display | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Of late, villagers in Vizag Agency have become disillusioned with the Maoist ideology and are announcing that they would not associate with the Maoists. There is a paradigm shift in the people’s mindset. They are now supporting development.

These villages have been Maoist strongholds and important crossing points for them. Surrender of the militia from these areas, particularly during PLGA Week, is an indication of the diminishing strength of Maoists in Chintapalli subdivision. In the subdivision, 13 militia members surrendered in Chintapalli in November and during the first week of December, 12 have surrendered.

About 12 active militia members surrendered before Chintapalli ASP Vidya Sagar Naidu at Chintapalli on Saturday. The surrendered militia members belonged to Pathrudigunta of Galikonda, Panasala banda , Akuluru and Ramagadda. Naidu said the people have become vexed with the barbaric acts of Maoists such as branding innocents as informers and killing them.

Also, he said the militia and people have become aware of what they have missed due to the Maoists. Two tribals have been killed by landmines planted by Maoists in Chintala Veedhi recently. Though the Maoists regretted the deaths, they continued planting landmines, Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao said.

Actually the Maoists were targeting the police personnel, but the villagers for no fault of theirs fell prey to them. Maoists are continuing to plant mines in Injari, Jamiguda and Busiput Panchayats in Pedabayalu and Munchingput mandals, Krishna Rao said.

