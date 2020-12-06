N Chandrababu Naidu for national debate on farm Farm Bills

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Underscoring the need for removing apprehensions of farmers and farmers’ associations across the country over the three contentious agriculture Bills, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need for taking up a nationwide, comprehensive debate involving all the political parties and representatives of all farmer associations.

Opinions and suggestions of all stakeholders should be taken into consideration for ensuring a better deal to the farmers in the new policies being made, he asserted. In a statement issued on Saturday, the TDP chief said that any new law on agriculture should be made only after duly considering the literacy and awareness levels of the average farmers in rural India.

He suggested that an overall consensus should be reached by taking up an integrated debate so that it would do good to one and all. If such care is not taken, the already debt-ridden farmers would be further pushed into a deeper crisis. Any small error will lead to greater financial burden on the cultivators, he observed. He said that MSP should be seen as their lawful right.