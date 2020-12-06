TTD takes over temple at Punganur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The merger of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple at Punganur in Chittoor district with the TTD was held in the presence of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Saturday.

Endowments Assistant Commissioner Chandramouli handed over the records and other documents of the temple to Deputy EO Shanthi, incharge of Srinivasa Mangapuram group of temples of TTD.

MP Reddappa, TTD AEO Dhananjayalu, Municipal Commissioner Sharma were present on the occasion.