Website to provide solutions for farmers

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district administration is developing an online interactive agriculture solutions platform, Rythu Prakasam, which will be the first such website for a district in the state. The website will provide information such as market prices of various crops and experts’ suggestions on organic cultivation, aqua culture, horticulture, poultry, dairy, agri marketing and effective utilisation of fertilisers.

Rythu Prakasam, which will also provide weather reports and information on cold storages, is expected to work as a mediator between the government and beneficiaries of different agri schemes. Farmers can interact with agriculture scientists and experts through this platform, which will link all Rythu Bharosa Kendras. There are around six lakh farmers in the district who grow crops in six lakh hectares.

“The project is the brain child of district collector. At present, we are collecting data of farmers, agriculture lands, crops cultivated in the district and godown facility. Its launch is expected soon,” PV Sreerama Murthy, joint director-agriculture, told TNIE.