STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra discoms face cash crunch, but no plan to hike tariff

Minister says govt will take steps to strengthen the energy sector

Published: 07th December 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

discom

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has said that the State government has not proposed any hike in the power tariff despite a huge revenue deficit owing to COVID-19 crisis and the poor financial health of the Discoms, and added that the government would take steps to strengthen the energy sector. He said that the government did not propose any hike in power tariff as its objective was to provide “affordable, qualitative and reliable” power supply to the people. 

“The people elected a pro-public government in the State. We always take decisions keeping the public interests in mind. We want to strengthen the power utilities under the public sector and increase public participation. Our objective is to provide quality, reliable, secure and affordable 24 hours power supply to all domestic, commercial and industrial consumers and 9-hours free power supply to the farming community during daytime,” the minister was quoted as saying in a department’s statement on Sunday.

Despite the financial constraints, the government will not compromise on protecting the interests of consumers, the minister said after unveiling the logo of the AP State Energy Conservation Mission. The government has directed power utilities to focus on modernising the electricity power systems essential to provide the best services to consumers and cost effective and reliable power as well, the minister noted. 

Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli apprised the minister that the AP State Energy Conservation Mission would conduct energy conservation week from December 14 to 20 with an objective to create awareness among people on efficient use of energy. He  said for the first time in the State, the APSECM has announced awards to encourage various government and private institutions in taking energy efficiency measures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinivasa Reddy Andhra discom
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp