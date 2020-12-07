STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra govt ‘move’ to amend Panchayat Raj Act condemned 

The Supreme Court has only said the SEC should hold the polls in consultation with the government, not with consent of the government, he argued.  

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has found fault with the State government’s alleged plans for bringing an ordinance to incorporate legal provisions in the Panchayat Raj Act. 

In a press release issued on Sunday, the senior TDP leader said that as per Article 243  (K), the preparation of electoral rolls and conduct of panchayat polls are vested with the State Election Commission, and any attempt to tamper with the powers of the SEC is nothing but acting against the spirit of the Constitution.

He further said nowhere in the Constitution was it mentioned that the SEC should  take permission of the State government for conducting local body elections. The Supreme Court has only said the SEC should hold the polls in consultation with the government, not with consent of the government, he argued.  

Yanamala said that the Legislative Assembly has no role in the conduct of local body elections and as it is a constitutional matter, it cannot make any amendments, and without the consent of the President, even the Governor cannot issue an ordinance. “The Constitution is supreme and above all the laws, be it state or centre,” he asserted. He also expressed dismay at the State government citing a law of the neighbouring state to buttress its argument, when the issue is pending in court. 

Comments

