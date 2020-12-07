BJP questions Naidu’s ‘double standards’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for misleading the public on the issue of three contentious farm Bills passed by Parliament. He called out the double standards of Naidu, whose party supported the Bills in the House.“Are you for the Bills or against them? If you are against, you should remember that your party supported the Bills in Parliament. If you go back on your stand, it is called a U-turn. What should it be called if it is done repeatedly?” he asked.