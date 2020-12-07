STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Defunct street lights leave  several East Godavari villages in dark

Street lights are defunct not only in Indukurupeta, but also in a majority of  the 86 villages in Devipatnam mandal.

Published: 07th December 2020 09:38 AM

Street light

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Hundi in Saibaba  temple at Indukurupeta village in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district was burgled two days ago. During police investigation, lack of street lights in the area was found to be one of the reasons which helped the thieves target the temple.  Street lights are defunct not only in Indukurupeta, but also in a majority of  the 86 villages in Devipatnam mandal. The reason for defunct street lights is stated to be non-payment of  the Annual Maintenance Charges (AMC), besides pending salaries for supervisors for the past 10 months. 

When contacted, Devipatnam MPDO Pitchamma told TNIE that funds were not released for payment of maintenance charges for street lights.“We have submitted a report to the district authorities on defunct street lights. The problem will be solved soon,” she said, but refused to divulge the amount due to the maintenance agency. 

Garapati Babu Rao, a retired teacher of Indukurupeta, said, “We don’t venture out alone after sunset as most of the streets are languishing in darkness. It’s so dark that if anyone does anything wrong, we can’t even recognise him. Rise in thefts is another worry.” Echoing the similar view, Vishnu, a farmer, said it is risky to venture out at night due to lack of street lights in the village.

A young woman said that they need to be escorted by elders to come out once it becomes dark and deplored the indifferent attitude of the officials. Electricity department assistant engineer Venkateswara Rao said they are only responsible for the supply of power and not for the functioning of street lights. The Panchayat Raj Department had entrusted the task of maintenance of street lights to a private agency. 

