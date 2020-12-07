Margasira fete: Advance darshan tokens from December 7

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Officials of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple at Burujupeta have introduced slot booking for darshan during the month-long festivities of Margasira Masam Utsavam, when devotees from the three north coastal districts throng the temple from December 15 to January 13.

However, in view of Covid-19 norms, it has been decided to allow only those who book their darshan tickets in advance to the temple, according to executive officer (EO) SJ Madhavi.

The EO said arrangements have been made to issue darshan tickets at Sri Sitarama Swamy temple at Ambica Bagh in Jagadamba Junction, and Sri Jagannadha Swamy temple on Town Kotha Road from Monday.

Madhavi told TNIE on Sunday that every devotee who wishes to have darshan of the presiding deity should take tokens for the slots. They should not forget to bring Aadhaar card with them.