TTD chief lays stone for kalyana mandapam

Subba Reddy said the CM will soon lay the foundation stone for a medical college to be set up in Markapur at a cost of Rs 350 crore. 

YV Subba Reddy

TTD trust board chairperson YV Subba Reddy (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy laid the foundation stone for the construction of TTD Kalyana Mandapam at Yerragondapalem here on Sunday. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh was the chief guest at the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Subba Reddy said to cater to the drinking water needs of Kanigiri, Giddalur, Markapur, Darsi and Yerragondapalem, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to set up a water grid at a cost of Rs 2,300 crore. 

The state government is committed to the completion of Poola Subbaiah Veligonda project to solve irrigation and drinking water problems in the western parts of Prakasam district, he added.

Subba Reddy said the CM will soon lay the foundation stone for a medical college to be set up in Markapur at a cost of Rs 350 crore. He said the demand to make Markapur a separate district will be taken to the notice of the government.

The TTD chief inaugurated the kalyana mandapam constructed at a cost of Rs 1.8 crore in Markapur and later laid the stone for the construction of a kalyana mandapam at Medarametla. MLAs K Nagarjuna Reddy and Anna Rambabu and former MLA  J Venkata Reddy were present.

