ACA office to function from Vizag from December 10

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is shifting its office from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam. The ACA has been functioning from Guntur and Vijayawada since its inception in 1953.

Maharaj Rajkumar of Vizianagaram Sir Vijayananda Gajapati Raju, popularly known as Vizzy, was the first president of the ACA. Apart from Sir Vizzy, persons from Visakhapatnam region, including PVG Raju, DV Subba Rao, Ashok Gajapati Raju, DV Somayajulu, held the ACA president post for over 30 years in its 67 years history.

According to GJJ Raju, former vice-president of the ACA, the association has a registered office in Guntur. It has been holding elections for ACA in Guntur though its office has been functioning from Vijayawada.

He said Vizag is the cricket hub of the State. The city has the track record of hosting several national and international matches besides producing many national and international cricketers. “Facilities and cosmopolitan culture in Visakhapatnam make it an ideal place for the ACA office,’’ Raju opined.The ACA office will be inaugurated on December 10 at 11.46 am at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket stadium at Pothina Mallayya Palem in Vizag. Infrastructure facilities have been provided for the ACA in the first floor of the stadium.