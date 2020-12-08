STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Bandh evokes partial response in Andhra Pradesh, buses and government offices shut partially

Left party activists staged protests in front of bus depots and formed human chains at important junctions  in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and other places.

Published: 08th December 2020 01:21 PM

Left parties staging protest against Farm Bill 2020 during Bharat Bandh at Maddillapalem in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Bharat Bandh call given by farmers' association protesting the farm bills brought by the Centre evoked partial response in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday with little impact on normal life.

With the State government announcing that RTC bus services will not run till 1 pm in solidarity with the Bharat Bandh, commuters got stranded at bus stations at some parts of the State. Educational institutions, which were functioning partially in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, were closed down following instructions of the State government.

but the impact was less with commercial establishments and private offices functioning normally.

In Vijayawada, Left party activists took out a rally from Lenin Centre to Besant Road closing down commercial establishments which were kept open. Apart from this, there was no incidence of forcible shut down of commercial establishments or stalling traffic in the State.

