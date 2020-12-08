‘Clear legal hurdles for house sites’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to clear the legal hurdles for house sites under the ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Indlu’ programme. Arrangements are being made for the distribution of 30.75 lakh house sites across the State from December 25 to January 7.

Reviewing the housing scheme with officials, he said the government was ready to construct the houses the way beneficiaries want. In case they want to construct on their own, the amount for material and labour components will be paid. He asked the officials to hand over an assurance letter to the beneficiaries of the house sites embroiled in legal cases stating that house sites will be given to them once the cases are solved. “House constructions should be taken up with coordinated efforts of all concerned departments and should be completed at the earliest in a planned manner. There should not be any compromise on the quality in construction of the houses,” he said.

Jagan suggested the officials to take layout as a unit and prepare works like centring in advance, so that the construction can be completed in time. He asked them to make necessary arrangements in those layouts taking the recent heavy rains into consideration. “Necessary drainage systems should be in place in each and every layout. Similarly, other basic infrastructure should be in place and at no point of time, beneficiaries should be subjected to any inconvenience,” the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising that it is not just houses that are being constructed but colonies, Jagan asked the officials to take up a comprehensive study of each and every layout and take necessary action. He was particular that any works taken up should enhance the aesthetic appeal of the colonies. Street lights and other such facilities should not be ignored and every layout should have a model house, he added. The subsidy announced by the government for Tidco houses will put an additional burden of `482 crore on the state exchequer. Each beneficiary will get a 300 sqft plot for just `1.