Governor calls upon people to contribute liberally to Armed Forces

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan participated as chief guest at the Armed Forces Flag Day celebrations held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Monday. The Governor said the Indian Armed Forces hold a special place in the hearts of citizens. The Armed Forces Flag Day observed on December 7 every year was a special occasion to salute the Armed Forces personnel for their valour, devotion to duty and professionalism of the highest order he said.

The Governor during the Flag Day celebrations

at Raj Bhavan on Monday

Harichandan said the people of the country are not only grateful to the Armed Forces personnel for their sacrifices but also owe a debt of gratitude to them and celebration of the Flag Day is a reminder about the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers.

“The occasion offers an ideal opportunity to express our solidarity with the country’s armed forces personnel through liberal contribution to the Flag Day Fund,” the Governor said.

The Governor felicitated Veer Nari Sammingi Rohini, wife of Sepoy Sammingi Tulasi Ram of Visakhapatnam district, who achieved martyrdom on January 12 this year, in Arunachal Pradesh. He appreciated G Veerapandian, collector, G Rachaiah, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, Kurnool, Mutyala Raju Revu, Collector, KVS Prasada Rao, Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, West Godavari and D Muralidhar Reddy, Collector, K Manorama, Sainik Welfare Officer, East Godavari for securing first, second and third positions respectively in collecting donations from public to the Flag Day Fund in 2019.