Govt trying to cover up reasons for mystery illness in Eluru, says Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of trying to cover up the reasons for the Eluru mystery illness instead of taking proactive measures to save people from the unexpected health crisis, TDP president and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give his personal attention for restoring normalcy in the West Godavari district headquarters and create confidence in the local people.

“It was only because of the government’s failure to provide clean drinking water and proper sanitation that the present situation happened in Eluru,’’ he alleged.Naidu also found fault with Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) to say that there was no water contamination or drainage problems. It was also incorrect to dismiss the symptoms of the affected residents as mass hysteria. “By saying so, the government is abdicating its responsibility at a time when the people badly needed all possible help. One person died and over 315 people have fallen ill till now, but the State government is taking it lightly,’’ the TDP chief alleged.

There was prima facie evidence to suggest that the people were falling ill due to water contamination or air pollution, he said. There might be contamination in drinking water lines with drainage or problems caused by wrong chlorination or improper use of pesticides meant for mosquito control, he said. “Under such a panic situation, the Chief Minister should have stayed in Eluru for two to three days and given proper leadership. But, he preferred to halt for a while in Eluru and then went on his way to attend marriages, which was totally unbecoming of a leader in such a crisis situation,’’ the TDP chief said.

Stating that people of all ages below 12 years to above 70 years were falling victims, Naidu stressed the need for a thorough study of the mystery disease. The affected persons were developing fits and frothing at their mouths and falling down suddenly and unexpectedly. A 70-year-old woman fell down while cooking while a 12-year-old girl developed fits during a visit to a temple, he said and sought to know why the Chief Minister was still hesitating to impose a health emergency in Eluru so as to initiate all required steps in order to restore normalcy as early as possible. The government has not paid salaries to the outsourcing sanitation staff, he said.