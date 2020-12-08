STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lowest 1-day spike in months in AP

Only 316 new infections emerge, thanks to four districts recording less than 10 cases each 

Published: 08th December 2020 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded just 316 Covid-19 infections, the lowest single-day spike in five months, in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. Even when four districts saw their tallies grow by less than 50 cases, the remaining nine reported under 100 infections each. 

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the highest one-day surge of 87 cases was recorded in Guntur district followed by 36 each in Krishna and Kadapa. The lowest growths were recorded in Vizianagaram (3), Kurnool (4), and Anantapur and Prakasam (9 each). A little over 43,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours. In the same period, 595 patients recovered from the diseases, bringing down the active cases further down to 5,626. Apart from Krishna (where 1,063 people are still being treated for coronavirus), all districts have under 900 active cases with the lowest 91 in Kurnool. 

The overall recovery rate in the state is now more than 98 per cent. The active cases in East and West Godavari, where the Covid-19 spread was aggressive for nearly two months, have also come down with a significant drop in new cases. 

On the other hand, five more patients died after which the toll in the state stands at 7,038. Of the five deaths, two were reported from Krishna, and one each from Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam. Nine districts did not report any casualty in the 24 hours. While Chittoor has reported the most number of Covid deaths (834), Vizianagaram has registered the least of 237.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp