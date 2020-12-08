Lowest 1-day spike in months in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded just 316 Covid-19 infections, the lowest single-day spike in five months, in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. Even when four districts saw their tallies grow by less than 50 cases, the remaining nine reported under 100 infections each.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the highest one-day surge of 87 cases was recorded in Guntur district followed by 36 each in Krishna and Kadapa. The lowest growths were recorded in Vizianagaram (3), Kurnool (4), and Anantapur and Prakasam (9 each). A little over 43,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours. In the same period, 595 patients recovered from the diseases, bringing down the active cases further down to 5,626. Apart from Krishna (where 1,063 people are still being treated for coronavirus), all districts have under 900 active cases with the lowest 91 in Kurnool.

The overall recovery rate in the state is now more than 98 per cent. The active cases in East and West Godavari, where the Covid-19 spread was aggressive for nearly two months, have also come down with a significant drop in new cases.

On the other hand, five more patients died after which the toll in the state stands at 7,038. Of the five deaths, two were reported from Krishna, and one each from Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam. Nine districts did not report any casualty in the 24 hours. While Chittoor has reported the most number of Covid deaths (834), Vizianagaram has registered the least of 237.