Online classes for intermediate students in Andhra Pradesh from today

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education will start online classes for the students from Tuesday. The classes will be initially conducted for second year Intermediate students only. This will be followed by online classes for first year students and those appearing JEE, EAMCET and NEET. The classes will be provided till the final examinations.

The classes will be streamed on JIO TV from 6 am to 8:30 pm. The classes will also be available on the board’s YouTube channel (bie ap virtual class). The timetable for the online classes has been made available on the board’s website (bie.ap.gov.in).