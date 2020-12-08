TTD launches ‘Gudiko Gomata’ at Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy has appealed to people to come forward to donate desi breeds of cows to TTD.The TTD chief, along with Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, launched the Gudiko Gomata programme under the aegis of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) and SV Go Samrakshanashala at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Monday. A cow and a calf were handed over to the temple authorities amidst chanting of Vedic hymns.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman said the cow occupies the place of mother and hence hailed as Gomata in Hindu Sanatana Dharma. He appealed to everyone to make a pledge to protect the cows.

Local MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Jogi Ramesh and K Parthasarathy, TTD JEO P Basant Kumar, HDPP secretary Rajagopalan, Kanaka Durga temple trust board chairman Pyla Somi Naidu and EO Suresh Babu were present.

